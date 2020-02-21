New leadership in place at Up Arkansas FCU

Up Arkansas Federal Credit Union in North Little Rock started the year with new leadership.

Karyn Davis became president and CEO of the $26 million-asset institution on Jan. 1, following the retirement of CEO Linda Stanton, who spent more than 30 years at the credit union.

Davis joined Up Arkansas as a member service representative in May 2000, working her way up the organization as an MSR, branch manager and vice president before being named CEO. She also spent time in the for-profit banking sector and has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services arena.

“I truly believe in credit unions and the difference we can make in our members’ lives,” Davis said in a notice posted on the Cornerstone Credit Union League’s website. “UP Federal Credit Union has proudly served our members for 87 years. We have been fortunate to have some wonderful leaders throughout our credit union history.”

Davis is the latest in a string of female CEO appointments at credit unions, including Section 705 FCU in Louisiana, Michigan’s Wayne-Westland FCU, Glendora, Calif.-based America’s Christian Credit Union and The Summit FCU in New York, all of which have appointed women to the top job this year.

Up Arkansas FCU posted a net income of just over $96,000 last year, a 36% increase over 2018.