The National Credit Union Administration on Friday appointed Matthew J. Biliouris as director of the agency’s Office of Consumer Financial Protection.

Matthew Billouris, NCUA’s director of NCUA's Office of Consumer Financial Protection

Biliouris previously served as acting director and deputy director of the department.

Biliouris has been with NCUA since 1992, when he began as an examiner in Portland, Maine. Over the span of his 26-year career with the agency he has served as a supervision analyst in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Office, been an information systems officer and program officer in the Office of Examination and Insurance, served as special assistant to the executive director and as director of supervision in the Office of Examination and Insurance. Additionally, he served was a special assistant to former NCUA Chairman Michael Fryzel.

“A long-time veteran of the NCUA, Matt has been an enthusiastic and capable leader in various positions during his 26-year career with the agency,” NCUA Board Chairman J. Mark McWatters said in a statement. “Having served as the Deputy Director of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection for the last five years, coupled with his experience in management and financial services, Matt is well-positioned to serve the agency and the credit union system.”

