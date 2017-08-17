Print Email Reprints Share

CULedger, a credit union industry initiative for developing innovative applications of distributed ledger technology, on Wednesday announced the formation of a new credit union service organization called CULedger, LLC.

CULedger, the initiative, is supported by the Credit Union National Association, the Mountain West Credit Union Association, Best Innovation Group, credit union system partners and credit unions. CULedger said credit unions will have a majority ownership in the newly formed entity.

