Credit unions continue to spend money looking for new ways to revamp their mobile banking platforms in a way that lures more consumers -- especially millennials -- from the for-profit banking sector, but one fintech may be about to make that even harder.
A mobile-only financial institution called Varo Money announced Tuesday that it has filed formal applications with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to become a national bank. The move comes as policymakers in Washington are busy debating how fintechs should be regulated.
