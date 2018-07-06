Nebraska’s credit unions are touting high marks from recent consumer surveys that rank them higher than some Nebraska-based banks.

The surveys, conducted by Forbes and marketing research firm Statista, surveyed more than 25,000 consumers nationwide for opinions on current and past banking relationships. Banks and CUs were rated for overall satisfaction and recommendations, along with trust, terms and conditions, branch and digital services, financial advice and more. The survey included state-specific results for banks and CUs.

J. Scott Sullivan, president/CEO of the Nebraska Credit Union League

On a scale of 1 to 5, consumers responding ot the survey gave CUs a score of 4.42, compared to a 4.24 score for banks. On a national level, credit unions outpaced banks with a score of 80 versus 75.2.

Specific to the Cornhusker State, Metro Credit Union (an 87.06) score and University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union (an 86.52 score) held the top two spots in the rankings, followed by Pinnacle Bank, with a score of 84.69.

The top six in-state financial institutions and their rankings are as follows:



Metro Credit Union – 87.06 University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union – 86.52 Pinnacle Bank – 84.69 Liberty First Credit Union – 84.15 1st National Bank – 82.82 Great Western Bank – 77.29

“Consumers are opening their eyes to credit unions in Nebraska and nationwide” Scott Sullivan, President/CEO of the Nebraska Credit Union League, said in a press release. “The credit union structure being not-for-profit and owned by their members appeals to consumers across Nebraska and it shows in the results of the Forbes survey as well as in credit union membership growth in Nebraska which has increased by 9 percent over the last five years” said Sullivan.

