The National Credit Union Foundation is coordinating with the California Credit Union League to provide disaster relief for CUs affected by the fires raging in Northern California. Credit Union supporters in every state can make donations to the general disaster relief fund at CUAid.coop.

Donations to the fund will be used for any CU employees and volunteers affected by California wildfires in addition to Hurricanes Maria and Irma, and tropical storm Harvey, according to a release from the Foundation.