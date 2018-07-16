The National Credit Union Foundation is now accepting applications from credit union organizations for the Bite of Reality App grant through Aug. 31. The Foundation is looking to award up to $50,000 in grant funds.

Developed by the RMJ Foundation, the Bite of Reality App modernizes reality fairs and complements in-person reality fair experiences through modern technology. Student materials such as notebooks, pencils, worksheets and other resources are supplemented by the Bite of Reality App, which is believed to further immerse students in the reality fair experience given their familiarity with technology.

Gigi Hyland, National Credit Union Foundation executive director

“The Foundation has seen first-hand the profound effectiveness of Reality Fairs for over ten years,” Gigi Hyland, the Foundation's executive director, said in a statement. “We are proud to fund the opportunity to bring technology, additional scale and reach to the reality fair experience through the Bite of Reality App.”

The app is customizable and used by other credit unions as well. Benefits of the app include increased efficiency and savings on purchases, improved storage, and shipping of student materials.

The Foundation is funding up to $5,000 per organization to cover basic customization costs associated with the app.

