Print Email Reprints Share

The National Credit Union Administration recently released data on the financial performance of federally insured credit unions in the quarter ending June 30.

There were plenty of positive numbers – including a continuing trend of increasing assets and loans outstanding – but there also was another continuing trend that is a bit sobering: the number of federally insured credit unions declined yet again.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial