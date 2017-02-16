The National Credit Union Administration announced that its four permanent funds have again received “clean” (i.e., unmodified) audit opinions for 2016, according to audited financial statements released by the Office of the Inspector General.

The financial statements, which were reviewed by the independent auditor KPMG LLP, cover the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, the agency’s Operating Fund, the Central Liquidity Facility and the Community Development Revolving Loan Fund.