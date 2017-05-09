The National Credit Union Administration on Monday launched a new Learning Management Service it says is designed for small credit unions.
The regulator said credit union boards, staff and volunteers can connect more easily to essential training specific to their needs with a new portal provided by NCUA’s Office of Small Credit Union Initiatives.
