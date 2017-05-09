Print Email Reprints Share

The National Credit Union Administration on Monday launched a new Learning Management Service it says is designed for small credit unions.

The regulator said credit union boards, staff and volunteers can connect more easily to essential training specific to their needs with a new portal provided by NCUA’s Office of Small Credit Union Initiatives.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial