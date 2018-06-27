The National Credit Union Administration on Wednesday announced two webinars this summer to give information on share insurance.

“Share insurance is a fundamental part of the nation’s credit union system, and credit union professionals can learn more about how it works on two upcoming webinars hosted by the National Credit Union Administration,” the regulator said in a statement.

The first webinar, “Looking for a CURE for Share Insurance? – Part One,” is scheduled for July 18, beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Online registration is now open here.

The second webinar, “We’re Giving YOU the Share Insurance CURE – Part Two,” is scheduled for Aug. 15, also beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Online registration is now open here.

According to NCUA, participants will be able to log in to both webinars and view them on mobile devices using the registration links. The regulator is telling participants they should allow pop-ups from these websites.

The July 18 webinar will provide a basic understanding of Share Insurance, NCUA said. The Aug. 15 webinar will discuss share insurance coverage in greater depth. Both webinars will have panels of staff from the NCUA’s Office of Credit Union Resources and Expansion.

Registrants can submit questions in advance at WebinarQuestions@ncua.gov. The email’s subject line for the first webinar should read, “Share Insurance – Part One.” The email’s subject line for the second webinar should read, “Share Insurance – Part Two.” The regulator requested in the event of any technical questions regarding accessing either webinar, please send an email to audience.support@on24.com.

The NCUA will offer live Twitter updates during both webinars on @TheNCUA. Questions may be submitted via Twitter any time during the presentation. Both webinars will be closed captioned and then archived online at NCUA’s videos page approximately three weeks following the live event.

NCUA’s Office of Credit Union Resources and Expansion supports low-income-designated credit unions and credit unions interested in a low-income designation; minority credit unions; credit unions seeking changes in their charters, bylaws, or fields of membership; and groups organizing to start new credit unions. For more information on CURE, click here.