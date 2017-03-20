Bob Foster has been named the newest director of public and congressional affairs at the National Credit Union Agency, the regulator announced today.
Foster, who previously served as NCUA’s deputy director of public and congressional affairs from 2008 until 2011, will assume his duties on Friday, succeeding Todd Harper.
