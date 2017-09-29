The National Credit Union Administration announced that during the month of September it issued two notices of prohibition to people who have been convicted of crimes of dishonesty and, as a result, are prohibited from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.

James Nathan Sheppard, a former employee of Virginia State University Federal Credit Union, an $8.6 million institution based in South Chesterfield, Va., pled guilty to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Sheppard was sentenced to more than three years in prison, five years’ supervised release and was ordered to pay $125,805.22 in restitution.