NCUA shifts low-income definition to include military personnel

The National Credit Union Administration is changing how it calculates whether an institution is designated as low income to include military personnel.

Members of the military will be “considered in a similar manner as students attending colleges, universities, vocational or technical schools when the NCUA evaluates a federally insured credit union’s low-income designation,” the regulator said Thursday.

A credit union can be designated as low income if its membership meets certain criteria based on Census Bureau data and other requirements. A low-income designation comes with various benefits for credit unions, such as being exempt from the cap on member business lending and being eligible for funds from the Community Development Revolving Loan Fund.

“At the NCUA, we’re always looking for ways to foster greater financial inclusion, accessibility, and opportunity for all Americans, which I consider to be the civil rights issue of our time,” Chairman Rodney E. Hood said in a press release. “This is a great step in being more inclusive when it comes to the members of the military. Because so many military members are just getting started, they may not have much experience in working with financial institutions, at least not yet. Currently, the NCUA encourages higher education by counting students in our methodology, and under my direction, the agency has determined we can encourage military service in a similar way.”

NCUA previously only geocoded the earnings of members with physical street addresses, but this excluded members of the military who used Army/Air Post Office and Fleet Post Office addresses. Active-duty service members frequently move throughout the U.S. and around the world and often use APOs and FPOs as their mailing addresses.

