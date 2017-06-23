The National Credit Union Administration Friday issued a significantly simplified calculation for deriving the annual overhead transfer rate that helps fund the agency’s budget.

The plan, which shrinks the process to three steps from the current eight, was unveiled as part of a Request for Comment. Interested parties will have 60 days to submit responses. Speaking at the NCUA board’s monthly meeting, Larry Fazio, director of the regulator’s Office of Examination and Insurance, said he expects to present a formal proposal in November.