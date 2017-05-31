For the second consecutive month, the National Credit Union Administration has issued what may be some of the harshest prohibition orders on record.

Chief among them is an order that Michael LaJoice, a former employee of Clarkston, Mich.-based Clarkston Brandon Community CU pay more than $17.7 million in restitution for bank fraud, along with a prison sentence of 11 years and three years’ supervised release. He and others receiving prohibition orders are barred from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution. Clarkston Brandon Community CU was conserved in the wake of LaJoice's crimes and subsequently merged into Michigan State University FCU.