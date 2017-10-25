The National Credit Union Administration will host a webinar that will discuss the benefits of diversity in the workplace on Thur., Nov. 2 at 2:00 P.M. EDT.

The webinar, titled “What, Why and How: Credit Union Diversity,” will feature credit union board members and staff leaders from the $2.7 billion Municipal Credit Union of New York; the $851 million Self Help Credit Union of Durham, N.C.; and the $8.4 million North Side Community Federal Credit Union of Chicago.

Online registration for the event is available here.

The webinar also will discuss how to use the NCUA's Voluntary Credit Union Diversity Self-Assessment tool, a 28-question checklist that is designed to support credit unions' diversity efforts.

Submitting self-assessment results helps the NCUA analyze credit union diversity as required by Section 342 of the Dodd-Frank Act. The data received will be used to identify trends and create a baseline for evaluating diversity in the credit union system. Aggregated, anonymous data also will be used for the NCUA’s annual report to Congress. Credit unions are not required to complete the assessment, and it has no bearing on their CAMEL ratings.