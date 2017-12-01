The National Credit Union Administration on Thursday said Mary Anne Bradfield will become the agency’s new director of Public and Congressional Affairs, effective Monday, Dec. 18.

Bradfield comes to NCUA from the U.S. Small Business Administration, where she served as chief of staff to SBA Administrator Linda McMahon. Bradfield was responsible for recruiting and organizing a team of business professionals.

Prior to being named chief of staff, Bradfield was on the Trump administration’s transition team, where she led the development of SBA’s strategic plan. According to a statement from NCUA, the development process at the SBA was recognized by the Office of Management and Budget as “a model for efficiency and effectiveness.”

“Mary Anne has a wide-ranging career in the public and private sectors, and two themes run through that career: promoting opportunities and working collaboratively,” said J. Mark McWatters, NCUA’s board chairman. “Both of those are qualities important in this position. Mary Anne’s expertise in management, strategic planning and communications will serve the agency and the credit union system well.”

Bradfield began her executive branch career in 2005 as SBA’s deputy assistant administrator for congressional and legislative affairs. She then served as counselor to the acting administrator/deputy administrator, advising the senior executive team on policy, budget and appropriations issues, and on public and congressional affairs.

Previously, Bradfield held various public and private sector positions, including as a principal with a strategic communications and public affairs firm; as an advisor to the commissioner/chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission; and as a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association. She also served as a legislative assistant to former Rep. J.C. Watts, Jr. (R-Okla.), where she handled a broad range of legislative topics, including banking committee issues.

Bradfield holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Oklahoma.

