After years of saying the Temporary Corporate Credit Union Stabilization Fund could not be closed until 2021, the National Credit Union Administration now is in the process of potentially closing the Stabilization Fund as early as Oct. 1.
The regulator on Wednesday put out an urgent call for comments, which it says are needed by Sept. 5 so the NCUA board has the option to take those comments into account at its September board meeting.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In