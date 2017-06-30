The National Credit Union Administration issued six notices of prohibition in the month of June to people who were convicted of crimes of dishonesty and are now banned from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.

*Eva Barroso, a former employee of Oklahoma Central Credit Union, a $549 million institution based in Tulsa, Okla., plead guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. Barroso was subsequently sentenced to 27 months in prison, five years’ supervised release and was also ordered to pay $238,117.42 in restitution.