NCUA issues single prohibition order for April
April 30, 2020, 4:19 p.m. EDT
The National Credit Union Administration issued one prohibition order for the month of April.
NCUA said on Thursday that Tanya Green-Smith of Northwood Federal Credit Union is now banned from working in the credit union industry or at any other federally insured financial institution.
Green-Smith, a former employee $10 million-asset Philadelphia-based shop, was previously sentenced on charges of theft, forgery and tampering with records.
Violation of NCUA’s ban is subject to a fine of up to $1 million per day.
Including Green-Smith, NCUA has banned 22 individuals from the financial services industry so far this year. Previous coverage of prohibitions can be found here.