NCUA issues single prohibition order for April

Melissa Angell
April 30, 2020, 4:19 p.m. EDT
The National Credit Union Administration issued one prohibition order for the month of April.

NCUA said on Thursday that Tanya Green-Smith of Northwood Federal Credit Union is now banned from working in the credit union industry or at any other federally insured financial institution.

Green-Smith, a former employee $10 million-asset Philadelphia-based shop, was previously sentenced on charges of theft, forgery and tampering with records.

Violation of NCUA’s ban is subject to a fine of up to $1 million per day.

Including Green-Smith, NCUA has banned 22 individuals from the financial services industry so far this year. Previous coverage of prohibitions can be found here.

Melissa Angell
Reporter, Credit Union Journal
Prohibition ordersFinancial crimes NCUA