NCUA issues single prohibition order for April

The National Credit Union Administration issued one prohibition order for the month of April.

NCUA said on Thursday that Tanya Green-Smith of Northwood Federal Credit Union is now banned from working in the credit union industry or at any other federally insured financial institution.

Green-Smith, a former employee $10 million-asset Philadelphia-based shop, was previously sentenced on charges of theft, forgery and tampering with records.

Violation of NCUA’s ban is subject to a fine of up to $1 million per day.

Including Green-Smith, NCUA has banned 22 individuals from the financial services industry so far this year.