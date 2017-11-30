The National Credit Union Administration banned eight individuals Thursday from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution after various acts of wrongdoing and misconduct.

The prohibition orders were issued against:

Robert M. Burton, a former employee or institution-affiliated party of Vantage Trust Credit Union, a $57 million institution based in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Burton agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against him.

According to his LinkedIn page, Burton was formerly president and CEO of Vantage Trust.

Diamantina Navarrete De Gomez, also known as Tina Gomez, a former employee of Tropical Financial Credit Union, a $700 million institution based in Miramar, Fla., who plead no contest to the charge of grand theft. Gomez was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

Roy Frasher, the former chairman of the board of Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital Federal Credit Union, now an inactive entity which was based in Huntington, W. Va. Frasher agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against him.

Lavel D. Hammons, a former employee of Tinker Federal Credit Union, a $3.7 billion institution based in Oklahoma City, who plead guilty to charges of using a computer to obtain money by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a felony violation of the Computer Act. Hammons was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay $10,414.33 in restitution.

Tabitha A. Kovac, a former employee of Park City Credit Union, a $186 million institution based in Merrill, Wis., who plead guilty to a charge of theft. Kovac was sentenced to 30 days in prison, 200 hours of community service, two years’ probation, and was ordered to $8,735.42 in restitution.

Larry E. Martin, the former chief executive officer of Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital Federal Credit Union, who agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against him.

Martina M. Papa, a former employee of Teamsters Local 30 Federal Credit Union, a $3.6 million institution based in Jeannette, Pa., who plead guilty to the charge of theft. Papa received seven years’ probation and was ordered to pay $57,100 in restitution.

Chasity Renee Rogers, a former employee of Midwest Regional Credit Union, a $62 million institution based in Kansas City, Kan., who plead guilty to the charges of theft and computer crime. Rogers entered into a pre-trial agreement where she was sentenced to 27 months in the Wyandotte County Criminal Diversion program. Rogers was also ordered to pay $14,032 in restitution.