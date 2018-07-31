The National Credit Union Administration issued just one prohibition order for the month July, permanently banning a former credit union employee from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.

The July order was applied to Mariah Lee Scribner, a former employee or institution-affiliated party of the $51 million Lake Huron Credit Union of Saginaw, Mich.

Scribner agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against her.

