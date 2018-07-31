The National Credit Union Administration issued just one prohibition order for the month July, permanently banning a former credit union employee from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.
The July order was applied to Mariah Lee Scribner, a former employee or institution-affiliated party of the $51 million Lake Huron Credit Union of Saginaw, Mich.
Scribner agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against her.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In