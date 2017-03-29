Gerber Federal Credit Union, a $136 million institution based in Fremont, Mich., has received approval from the National Credit Union Association to expand its current field of membership to a community charter.

As a result, Gerber FCU can now offer credit union membership to individuals and businesses who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in Newaygo County, Mich., or the following parts of Muskegon County, Mich.: Cedar Creek Township; Moorland Township; Casnovia Township; Holton Township; or the following portions of Oceana County, Mich.: Newfield Township or Greenwood Township.