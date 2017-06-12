The National Credit Union Administration announced that it has granted a federal charter and Share Insurance Fund coverage to Community HOPE Federal Credit Union in Lincoln, Neb.
The agency said that Community HOPE will be able to serve about 40,000 residents in downtown Lincoln.
