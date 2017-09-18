The National Credit Union Administration has granted a federal charter and Share Insurance Fund coverage to Clean Energy Federal Credit Union of Boulder, Colorado.
Clean Energy FCU, which will serve the 4,300 members of the American Solar Energy Society, will primarily seek to meet the financing needs of Society members.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In