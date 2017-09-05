The National Credit Union Administration announced it has distributed more than $1.8 million in grants to help 251 low-income credit unions expand digital services to underserved communities, provide leadership training, and improve cybersecurity.
The agency noted it received applications from a total of 328 credit unions for more than $2.4 million.
