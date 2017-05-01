The National Credit Union Administration on Monday said it has received an additional $445 million from Swiss banking giant UBS.
This latest recovery comes on behalf of U.S. Central Federal Credit Union and Western Corporate Federal Credit Union, and is for claims arising from losses related to purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities by those corporate credit unions.
