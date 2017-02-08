The National Credit Union Administration on Wednesday said 26 federally insured credit unions were hit with civil monetary penalties for filing late Call Reports in the third quarter of 2016.
Those 26 CUs have consented to penalties totaling $17,485. NCUA said in Q3 2015, 22 credit unions consented to penalties.
