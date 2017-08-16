WASHINGTON — The National Credit Union Administration laid out a detailed and comprehensive regulatory reform plan on Wednesday, with proposals ranging from minor procedural changes to more ambitious goals, like a firmer assertion of federal preemption over state laws.

“The need for a forward-looking regulatory structure that offers meaningful relief without undermining safety and soundness is quite clear,” NCUA Board Chairman J. Mark McWatters said in a press release. “These recommendations serve as a roadmap for a thoughtful process to achieve that goal.”