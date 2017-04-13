The National Credit Union Administration said Thursday that it has placed Shreveport Federal Credit Union of Shreveport, La., into conservatorship.
NCUA explained that it took this action to enable the credit union to “continue regular operations with experienced management in place and to work to correct operational weaknesses.” While continuing normal member services, NCUA added it will work to “resolve issues” affecting the credit union’s “safety and soundness.”
