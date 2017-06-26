The National Credit Union Administration announced Monday that it has placed the $236 million LOMTO Federal Credit Union of Woodside, N.Y., into conservatorship due to “unsafe and unsound practices” uncovered at the credit union

The third conservatorship announced in as many business days (following conservatorships of Citizens Community and Riverdale CUs), LOMTO is at least the third credit union whose troubles can be traced back to taxi medallion lending, which has taken a big hit with the advent of Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing apps. Montauk and Melrose Credit Unions have also been place into conservatorship.