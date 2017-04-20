The National Credit Union Administration said that it has placed the $23 million Community United Federal Credit Union, of Waycross, Ga., into conservatorship in order to allow the credit union to “continue regular operations with experienced management in place and to correct operational weaknesses.”
While continuing normal member services, NCUA noted that it will work to “resolve issues” affecting the credit union’s safety and soundness.
