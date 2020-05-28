NCUA changing Q2 call reports to reflect coronavirus

The National Credit Union Administration has announced changes to second-quarter call reports as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and recent amendments to the agency’s own regulations as a result of the pandemic.

The modifications include:



New accounts to capture both the number and dollar amount of forbearance loans credit unions have granted. Those loans will not be reported on either delinquency or troubled-debt restructuring schedules.

Sections to specify both the number and dollar amount of loans credit unions have issued through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

An account capturing the amount of PPP loans pledged as collateral to the PPP Lending Facility.

Risk-based net worth calculations will also be modified to apply a zero-risk rating to PPP loans. Similarly, PPP loans pledged as collateral to the PPPLF will be excluded from total assets.

The asset threshold requirement for risk-based net worth has been changed from $50 million to $500 million.

While call reports for the quarter ending March 30 offered a glimpse into how credit unions have been affected by the pandemic, second-quarter call reports are likely to give a much clearer of the impact. First-quarter 5300s were initially due to the agency by April 26 but the agency extended that deadline by 30 days without fear of penalty. A recent report from S&P Global Market Intelligence found that as of May 15 roughly 9% of the industry, nearly 500 credit unions, had not filed their call reports, including at least 20 CUs with more than $1 billion in assets.

The agency has not yet said if it will extend the filing deadline for call reports for the quarter ending June 30.