The only action item on the agenda for the National Credit Union Administration board’s monthly meeting Thursday was a seemingly simple piece of regulatory housekeeping, reauthorizing the 18% ceiling for loans made by federal credit unions.
The measure, which keeps the rate cap in place through September 10, 2018, passed unanimously – but board member Rick Metsger provided a dose of trenchant commentary before casting his affirmative vote.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In