The National Credit Union Administration has issued its prohibition notices for June, banning two individuals from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.
The two former credit union employees are:
- James Roy Entzminger, a former employee of the $61 million Banner Federal Credit Union of Phoenix, Ariz., who pleaded guilty to the charge of embezzlement. Entzminger was sentenced to 15 months in prison, five years’ supervised release, and was ordered to pay $621,937.28 in restitution.
- Amanda Marie Renis, a former employee of the $175 million Preferred Credit Union in Grand Rapids, Mich., who pleaded guilty to the charge of embezzlement.
