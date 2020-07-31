NCUA bans one former credit union staffer in July

The National Credit Union Administration issued one prohibition order in July.

The agency said in a press release Friday that Elka Maria Arrechavala, a former employee of Space Coast Credit Union in Melbourne, Fla., was sentenced on identity theft, embezzlement, fraud and theft charges.

Arrechavala entered a plea of nolo contendere, also known as a plea of no contest, according to the administrative order.

Violation of NCUA’s ban is subject to a fine of up to $1 million per day.

Including Arrechavala, NCUA has issued 27 bans so far this year.