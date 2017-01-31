The National Credit Union Administration has issued a prohibition order against Helen Aloma Fitzgerald, prohibiting her from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.

Fitzgerald, a former employee of Southern Mississippi Federal Credit Union, a $41 million institution based in Hattiesburg, Miss., pled guilty to a charge of embezzlement. She was sentenced to ten years in prison, with eight years suspended, and two years’ supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and restitution in the amount of $8,800.