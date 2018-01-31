The National Credit Union Administration banned four individuals Wednesday from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution after various acts of wrongdoing and misconduct.

The prohibition orders were issued against:

Alisha Dawn Gill, a former employee or institution-affiliated party of Huntington C&O Railway Employees Federal Credit Union, a $36 million asset institution based in Huntington, W.Va.

Catherine Linton, a former employee of Trailblazer Federal Credit Union, a $4 million asset institution in Washington, Pa., who pleaded guilty to the charge of embezzlement. Linton was sentenced to one year in prison, five years’ supervised release and was ordered to pay $979,595.82 in restitution.

Amy Joan Raden, a former employee of Tahquamenon Area Credit Union, a $60 million asset institution in Newberry, Mich., pleaded guilty to charge of embezzlement. Raden was sentenced to nearly nine months in prison, five years’ probation and was ordered to pay $88,000 in restitution.

Debra L. Wenger, a former employee of Shelter Insurance Federal Credit Union, a $31 million asset institution in Columbia, Mo., pleaded guilty to the charge of misappropriation of funds. Wenger was sentenced to time served and one year of supervised release.

