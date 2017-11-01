The National Credit Union Administration has issued one prohibition order and four notices of prohibition for October, banning five individuals from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.

These include:

Barbara Jo Byrd, a former employee or institution-affiliated party of $59 million Progressions Credit Union in Spokane, Wash., agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA Board’s claims against her.

Anna Chaberek, a former employee of $27 million Enterprise Credit Union in Brookfield, Wis., pleaded guilty to the charge of theft. Chaberek was sentenced to five years in prison, five years’ supervised release and was ordered to pay $400,459 in restitution.

Larisa Renae Espinoza, a former employee of $9.5 billion Security Service Federal Credit Union in San Antonio, Texas, pleaded guilty to the charges of criminal conspiracy to commit identity theft and theft. Espinoza received eight years’ probation and was ordered to pay $68,985 in restitution.

Marquis D. James, a former employee of $176 million Xcel Federal Credit Union in Bloomfield, N.J., was admitted into a pretrial intervention program following the charge of theft. James must complete the one-year program and comply with all of its conditions.

Thomas Robertson, a former employee of $212 million Singing River Federal Credit Union in Moss Point, Miss., pleaded guilty to the charge of embezzlement. Robertson was sentenced to ten years in prison, eight of which were suspended, and five years’ supervised release. In addition, he was ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution.

Violation of a prohibition order is a felony offense punishable by prison time and fines of up to $1 million.

