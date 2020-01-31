NCUA bans 7 in year's first round of prohibitions
January 31, 2020, 11:25 a.m. EST
The National Credit Union Administration on Friday released its first round of prohibitions for the new year, barring seven former credit union employees from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.
This month’s prohibitions include:
- Benedict Anthony III, a former employee of Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union in Tucson, Ariz. Anthony was sentenced on charges of facilitation to commit theft.
- Margurite Mary Cofell, the former CEO of St. Francis Campus Employees Credit Union, Little Falls, Minn., who was sentenced on a charge of credit union fraud.
- Soraya Y. Cote, a former employee of Massachusetts-based Hanscom Federal Credit Union. Cote agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA Board’s claim against her, which included unauthorized use of funds, theft and more.
- Tamara Ann Dangelo, a former employee of Pinpoint FCU in Milton, Pa. Dangelo was sentenced on a charge of receiving stolen property.
- Charity Hope Erickson, a former employee at Citizens Community Credit Union in Devils Lake, N.D., for misapplication of entrusted property.
- Grace Garza, also known as Grace Valencia, a former employee of Houston-based Space City CU, who pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges.
- Susanna Guajardo, another former employee of Space City CU, who also pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges..