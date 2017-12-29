The National Credit Union Administration issued three prohibition notices for December 2017, banning a trio of individuals from having anything to do with the affairs of federally insured financial institutions .

The ban impacts:

James Farrell, a former employee or institution-affiliated party of the $18 million New Haven County Credit Union of North Haven, Conn. Farrell agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against him. According to the Connecticut Department of Banking, the agency had reason to believe Farrell violated certain provisions of the Banking Law of Connecticut.

Rhoda K. Pohina, also known as Rhodakwon Kuuleialihii Pohina, a former employee of the $14.6 million Harrison District No. 2 Federal Credit Union of Colorado Springs, Colo., who pleaded guilty to the charge of theft. Pohina was sentenced to four years in prison and three years’ probation.

Alexander B. Yarnall, a former employee of the $1.1 billion IBM Southeast Employees Credit Union of Delray Beach, Fla., who pleaded guilty to the charge of theft, embezzlement or misapplication by a credit union employee. Yarnall was sentenced to 63 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution.