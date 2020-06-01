NCUA bans 3 for embezzlement, theft

The National Credit Union Administration has barred three individuals from working in the industry.

The regulator issued one prohibition order and two prohibition notices for May, according to a press release on Monday.

The prohibition order was issued against Nefretiri Novell Mayfield, who formerly worked at Founders Federal Credit Union in Lancaster, S.C. Mayfield took almost $15,000 from a teller drawer without the institution’s authorization for her personal use, according to a consent order in which she agreed to comply with all of the agency's claims against her.

Ryan L. Baum, who formerly worked at Northeastern Operating Engineers Federal Credit Union in Whitestone, N.Y., pleaded guilty to petit larceny in New York City Criminal Court for Queens County, according to the prohibition notice.

Frances McComas, a former employee of West Virginia Federal Credit Union in South Charleston, W. Va., pleaded guilty to embezzlement in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, according to the prohibition notice.

