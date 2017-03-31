The National Credit Union Administration today issued two prohibition orders, banning a pair of former credit union employees from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.

Mireya Guadalupe Gonzalez, a former employee of Sharebuilders Federal Credit Union in Northridge, Calif., pleaded guilty to the charges of embezzlement and aiding and abetting. Gonzalez was sentenced to 18 months in jail, five years supervised probation and ordered to pay more than $868,000 in restitution.