The National Credit Union Administration today issued two prohibition orders, banning a pair of former credit union employees from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution.
Mireya Guadalupe Gonzalez, a former employee of Sharebuilders Federal Credit Union in Northridge, Calif., pleaded guilty to the charges of embezzlement and aiding and abetting. Gonzalez was sentenced to 18 months in jail, five years supervised probation and ordered to pay more than $868,000 in restitution.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In