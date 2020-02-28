NCUA bans 11 in February prohibitions
The National Credit Union Administration has barred 11 individuals from working in the industry in February.
The regulator issued two prohibition orders and nine prohibition notices, according to a press release on Friday.
This month’s bans were issued to:
Nicole Obermeyer, a former employee of EM Federal Credit Union in Mesa, Ariz., received a prohibition order, consenting to NCUA’s claims that she cashed checks and withdrew cash from members’ accounts for her own purposes.
Sandra Santay, the former CEO of Lakeside Federal Credit Union in Hammond, Ind., was also issued a prohibition order. In 2015 Santay was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution following allegations of fraud.
Prohibition notices were issued to:
- Brianna Bates Gurley, a former teller at AOD Federal Credit Union in Oxford, Ala., who pleaded guilty in 2018 to a three-year ATM embezzlement scheme.
- Merrideth Christina McMillian, a former VP at Singing River FCU in Moss Point, Miss., was previously sentenced to almost three years in prison for defrauding the credit union out of more than $350,000.
- Phillip Andree Williams, Jr. and Aisha Shuri Koehler, both former employees at Michigan-based Advia CU, were issued prohibition notices following embezzlement charges. Koehler was sentenced last fall.
- Suzanne Silva, a former executive at Winthrop-University Hospital Employees FCU in Mineola, N.Y., who was sentenced to 18 months in prison last year after being charged with embezzling more than $465,000 from the credit union.
- Two former employees of Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Indiana have already been sentenced on theft charges. Casey Lamar Harper was sentenced for theft, and Briege Marie Gish was sentenced for misapplication of monies by a federal credit union employee.
- Samuel Davalos, Jr. formerly of MyPoint CU in San Diego, was sentenced for bank fraud.
- Finally, Josephine Crowe, a former worker at Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union in Kentucky, was sentenced for aggravated identity theft and financial institution fraud.