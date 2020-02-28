NCUA bans 11 in February prohibitions

The National Credit Union Administration has barred 11 individuals from working in the industry in February.

The regulator issued two prohibition orders and nine prohibition notices, according to a press release on Friday.

This month’s bans were issued to:

Nicole Obermeyer, a former employee of EM Federal Credit Union in Mesa, Ariz., received a prohibition order, consenting to NCUA’s claims that she cashed checks and withdrew cash from members’ accounts for her own purposes.

Sandra Santay, the former CEO of Lakeside Federal Credit Union in Hammond, Ind., was also issued a prohibition order. In 2015 Santay was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution following allegations of fraud.

Prohibition notices were issued to:

