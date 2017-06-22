Riverdale Credit Union of Selma, Ala., has been placed into conservatorship by both the Alabama Credit Union Administration and the National Credit Union Administration.

Riverdale CU, with about $76 million in assets and more than 12,400 members, was placed into conservatorship because of “unsafe and unsound practices” at the credit union, the agencies said. While continuing normal member services, the regulators “will work to resolve issues affecting the credit union’s safety and soundness,” they added.