National Credit Union Administration Acting Chairman J. Mark McWatters has named his senior policy advisor, Sarah Vega, to serve as his chief of staff.

Vega is no stranger to credit unions, having previously served as senior policy advisor and chief of staff under Michael Fryzel during his term as board member and chairman of NCUA. Prior to that, Vega worked at the Illinois Department of Financial Institutions, where she served as the administrator of the Credit Union Division before becoming the overall director of the state regulator.

