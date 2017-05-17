The National Credit Union Administration announced that low-income credit unions interested in applying for Community Development Revolving Loan Fund grants can begin submitting applications on July 1.

Online application forms, an explanation of grant requirements and other information are available on NCUA’s website. The regulator's Office of Small Credit Union Initiatives will determine eligibility and administer about $2 million in grants (subject to the availability of funds) to those credit unions it deems most qualified.