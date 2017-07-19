Navy Federal Credit Union, the $82 billion institution based in Vienna, Va., has merged with Fort Meade Community Credit Union of Fort Meade, Md.
The merger became effected on July 17, when FMCCU's two branches began to transition into becoming the newest Navy FCU locations.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In