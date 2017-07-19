Print Email Reprints Share

Navy Federal Credit Union, the $82 billion institution based in Vienna, Va., has merged with Fort Meade Community Credit Union of Fort Meade, Md.

The merger became effected on July 17, when FMCCU's two branches began to transition into becoming the newest Navy FCU locations.

