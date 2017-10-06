If all goes as planned, Navigant Credit Union will finish 2017 with a total of 18 branches in Rhode Island, including three new ones in areas of the state in which it does not currently have a presence.

The $1.8 billion CU, which is headquartered in Smithfield, R.I., was chartered in 1915, making it Rhode Island's oldest credit union. Tim Draper, vice president of marketing, told Credit Union Journal Navigant’s expansion plan recognizes the CU is strong in the northern portion of the state, and it wants to take advantage of population growth in the south.